Maharashtra: Anganwadi workers under ICDS to get ₹2,000 as additional bonus

The Anganwadi workers who work under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) will receive an additional ₹2,000 as Diwali gift by the State Government. The bonus is in recognition of their work during the Covid pandemic.
A corpus of ₹38.61 crore would be distributed among the 93,348 Anganwadi workers, 88,353 helpers and 11,341 sub-Anganwadi workers.
ICDS has been implemented in the State to address the growing needs of children up to the age of six. Services such as supplementary nutrition, health care and pre-school education are provided under ICDS. It aims to reduce instances of mortality, malnutrition and school dropouts among children.
During the pandemic, Anganwadi workers and helpers have been instrumental in delivering home-cooked food to millions of infants and breastfeeding mothers, as well creating awareness in 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign, pandemic control said Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur in a media statement.
The Anganwadi workers delivered nutritious food door to door by overcoming various difficulties such as walking in remote areas and crossing the river by boats. For Covid free Maharashtra, the workers have also played an essential role in the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign. The government is proud of their work, the Minister said.
