Maharashtra Assembly Speaker tests Covid-19 positive

The Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Nana Patole announced on Twitter that he has been tested positive for Covid.

Patole testing positive has created a small problem for the Thackeray Government as the Monsoon session is to be held from September 7 and 8. It is to be seen how the three-party government manages to run the Assembly and pass the critical bills. The period of Monsoon session has been curtailed to just two days due to the ongoing Covid crisis.

Patole in a tweet said that for the last several days, there has been a flood situation in Vidarbha, including his constituency. At the same time, he had to make several visits for relief works. In the meantime, he started experiencing Covid symptoms, so he got himself tested, and the test reports were positive.

He said that his health was in good shape and asked all the people who had come in his contact to get themselves tested for the infection.

The Legislature Working Committee after much deliberation had decided to hold the Monsoon session for just two days. It was also decided to admit all the MLAs, ministers and their PAs to the Legislature only if their Covid report was negative. Accordingly, the facility to test for Covid is also being provided, at the entrance of the Legislature building. If the Covid report is positive, then the MLA or minister will be denied entry into the building.