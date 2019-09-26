Maharashtra banks to closely monitor transactions

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
As part of precautions and measures for the upcoming State Assembly elections, banks in Maharashtra will closely monitor and report cash deposits and withdrawals exceeding ₹10 lakh and multiple electronic fund transfers from single account to many accounts to the tax authorities. They will also keep a close watch on transactions in accounts related to real estate developers and petrol pump dealers, among others.
As per the ‘action points’ for banks for the State poll, which is scheduled on October 21, the State-Level Bankers’ Committee has advised them to check anti-money laundering (AML) alerts properly and report the same to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) for suspected election-related cash movements.
The committee has asked banks to monitor cash movement from currency chests to branches and ATMs and vice-versa, and ensure that all cash remittance parties are in possession of identity cards and authority letters to remit cash issued by the bank.
In the case of non-production of requisite receipts/ documentary proof for carrying/ remitting cash, the committee warned that cash will be permanently seized by the authorised officials of the government (State election commission officials/ police).
Banks branches are required to maintain a record of walk-in customers depositing more than ₹50,000 in cash in other customers’ accounts.
The committee said the rationality of cash demand by ATM vendors should be ensured and monitored. Further, banks have to be more vigilant on excessive demand for cash from branches and currency chests.
Dedicated savings bank/ current account of a candidate contesting elections should be opened with proper know-your-customer documents. Since such accounts are of politically exposed persons, enhanced due diligence must be exercised by banks. Overdraft in the case of accounts of such candidates should be avoided
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...