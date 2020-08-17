BJP blames Maharashtra govt over violation in transfer policy

The Maharashtra Government has arbitrarily changed its policy of allowing transfers of senior officers despite the State being in dire straits due to the Corona epidemic. There has been a violation of the law on transfers, which has caused financial loss to the State exchequer, according to Chandrakant Patil, BJP state president. Illegal financial deals have openly happened for facilitating transfers. A CID inquiry should be ordered into the matter, otherwise, the BJP will have to seek redressal in the courts, he said in a media statement on Monday.

The statement said that Patil has sent a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking CID investigation.

The Finance Department of the State Government had issued a Government Resolution on May 4 stating that no transfers should be made due to the epidemic. However, while issuing Government Resolution on July 7, the General Administration Department allowed 15 per cent transfers. The policy has been changed arbitrarily and there is no consistency in measures for controlling the pandemic, the statement said.

Patil pointed out that transfer deadlines were continuously changed, officers and employees whose three-year term had not yet expired by May 31 were also removed from their posts and officers of choice were brought to strategic positions. This has violated the transfer policy, the statement added.