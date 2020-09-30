Maharashtra: BJP raises issue of women’s safety in Covid centres

The BJP State Vice-President, Chitra Wagh on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Maharashtra Secretariat against the rising incidences of violence and sexual harassment against women in the Covid centres, a media statement said.

A delegation led by Wagh submitted a statement to the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari demanding action against such incidents of violence against women in the State. A similar statement was also submitted to the State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh.

Wagh said that the issue of women safety in the Covid centres in the ongoing pandemic has become very serious. Incidents of violence and atrocities against women in the centres have been reported from various parts of the state since March. But the State government does not seem to be serious about women's safety. The announcement of SOP for the safety of women in such critical places has remained merely on paper.

She demanded that male and female patients should be kept separate in the centres, the head such a centre should inform the local administration about the patients, police protection should be provided to the women segregated in the centres and PPE kits should be provided to the police personnel.