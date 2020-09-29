Maharashtra campaign covers over 8 crore people

In rural areas of 34 districts of Maharashtra, a population of over eight crore has been surveyed under the My Family, My Responsibility campaign. A total of 24 lakh families have been visited by the teams, said Arvind Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development Department, in a media statement on Tuesday.

He was updating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the implementation of the campaign through the Zilla Parishad manpower and other volunteers. He said more people should get involved in the campaign.

The state Zilla Parishads have been given the target of visiting 1.84 crore families, out of which 24 lakh families have been visited and 13 per cent of the target has been achieved. The survey found 6,938 people with Covid infection and 2.06 lakh persons with co-morbid diseases, the statement said.

The highest number of Covid patients was found in the surveyed population of Pune, Nashik and Kolhapur. The survey has also covered 21 per cent households of Thane, 10 per cent from Nashik , 18 per cent from Pune, 15 per cent from Kolhapur, 12 per cent from Aurangabad, 13 per cent from Latur, 13 per cent from Akola and 6 per cent from Nagpur district, the statement added.