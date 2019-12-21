National

Maharashtra CM announces setting up of mega steel plant in Surjagad

PTI Nagpur | Updated on December 21, 2019 Published on December 21, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that a Jamshedpur-like steel plant will be set up in Surjagad area in Vidarbha region of the state.

“We are planning to set up a Jamshedpur or Bhilai like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region,” Thackeray said in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.

Surjagad falls under naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, also known for its mineral deposits and dense forest.

Published on December 21, 2019
Maharashtra
iron and steel
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Muslim leaders seek judicial probe into Mangaluru firing