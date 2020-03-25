Maharashtra CM calls for police, people cooperation during curfew

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed police personnel not to stop transport or staff working for necessary services and agriculturists in the State. The Chief Minister, who addressed the State via a webcast, also thanked the people for complying with the curfew and said that the next few days were very crucial.

Thackeray has asked the establishments of essential services to paste stickers on their company cars and give some kind of identification or letters to their employees so that the police could facilitate their movement. “They could also call the 100 number of the police and get help in emergencies,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the corona crisis is severe but the government is strong enough to take on the situation. He also urged the people to strictly follow the government orders and remain indoors for some more days.

The district borders have already been closed but the transportation of essential goods, agriculture produce and food grain transportation will continue, he added.

Warns against hoarding

He said that he has had a meeting with the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the State has ample stocks of essential commodities and people need not be worried. He warned against hoarding and said that the government will take strong action against such people.

He also urged the police to show restraint in implementation of the curfew as videos of cops beating up the citizens, in spite of the curfew, had gone viral.

“We are receiving complaints about people who are complaining that even though they are under essential services they are being stopped. The police should remember that the State has put restrictions but we need certain services for it to be working. The police should look into the issue and ensure that essential services are functional,” said the Chief Minister

He also thanked the police for their role in keeping the state safe saying that the police were doing a commendable job in the face of such adversity.