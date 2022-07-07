Maharashtra CM seeks Centre’s help to complete industrial infra projects 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged the union government to support the completion of industrial infrastructure projects in the State.

Participating in the Industrial Corridor Apex Authority meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Shinde said that the State government was committed to completing all the infrastructure projects in time.

He informed that the work on Bengaluru–Mumbai is not progressing because of the land availability issues. The land patch near Satara-Koregaon will be acquired and allocated for the project. Shinde said that Varanasi – Mumbai industrial corridor would lead to the region’s development.

He requested the Centre to approve the proposals for textile, medical, and bulk drug parks and added that these projects could benefit the Centre and the State.

Shinde said that AURIC city, which is part of the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), located in the Shendra–Bidkin area near Aurangabad has received an enthusiastic response from investors. “There is an investment of ₹5,542 crore and 375 land patches have been allocated to industries. About 3 lakh people are likely to get employment.”

He said that the government is developing Dighi Mangaon industrial area, and 85 per cent of land acquisition has been completed.