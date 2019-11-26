Constitution more powerful than money, muscle power: Congress on Supreme Court order

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s direction calling for a floor test in the state Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Constitution is more powerful than “money and muscle power”.
It claimed that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine had the support of 162 MLAs.
“We welcome the decision of Hon’ble Supreme Court. Constitution is Supreme in a democracy which is more powerful than money & muscle power. #WeAre162,” the Congress’ Maharashtra unit tweeted.
Also read: NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena submit letter signed by 162 MLAs to Maharashtra Governor
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court’s ruling.
He said that the Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP were satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly, adding that the Indian Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day. “We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of BJP’s claim will be exposed tomorrow,” he said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the floor test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Maharashtra Assembly be conducted on Wednesday. The apex court also directed Governor Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5 pm.
Also read: Supreme Court orders floor test on November 27
A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also said the entire proceedings has to be telecast live. Voting in the Assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said. Governor Koshyari will also appoint a pro-tem speaker who will administer oath to the newly elected members.
