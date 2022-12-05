The flight of key projects like Vedanta-Foxconn to Gujarat has put the Maharashtra government in the dock and now the State government will bring out a white paper to reveal why industries shifted to the neighbouring State.

“The wrong picture is being projected that major projects from Maharashtra are being taken to Gujarat. The government has decided to form a three-member committee headed by a retired judge to probe the reality of these allegations,” said Industry Minister Udaya Samant while speaking to industry players in Nashik recently.

With the help of BJP, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in June became the Chief Minister dethroning Uddhav Thackeray.

Ahead of State assembly polls in Gujarat, Vedanta-Foxconn’s ₹1.54 lakh crore semiconductor plant, earlier proposed to come up in Pune, moved to the neighbouring State in September. Next month, the consortium of European aviation firm Airbus and the Tata group selected Vadodara for its ₹22,000-crore project to manufacture military aircraft.

The opposition has been alleging that the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are allowing industrial investment shift to Gujarat, but the ruling partners are finding it difficult to answer the criticism.

Ahead of the State assembly session, the opposition parties are gearing up to grill the State government over these developments.

Why Gujarat?

Recently speaking at Thane, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that industries do not go out (of the state) overnight. “A lot of planning goes into it (bringing projects). Recently, a mega project had come to Maharashtra and many more are in the pipeline,” Shide said adding that he was keen that Maharashtra grows and employment opportunities are generated in addition to industrial opportunities.

Industry Minister Samant said that more investments in the State are in pipeline and opposition leaders are spreading misinformation about the projects.

Former Minister Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the Eknath Shinde-BJP government is lying and challenged a debate on how the Vedanta Foxconn project, Bulk Drugs Park, and Renewable Energy Equipment Park went out of Maharashtra.