Maharashtra issues new norms for international air passengers

Following the Union Health Ministry’s letter that the State’s guidelines for international travellers were in divergence with Centre’s norms, the Maharashtra government, on Thursday, issued new amended guidelines.

“High-risk air passengers may be deplaned in priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management authorities at all international airports in Maharashtra for their screening and verification,” states the order.

High-risk air passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR test immediately on arrival at respective international airport and undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine, with the second RT-PCR test to be carried out on the seventh day.

If the RT-PCR test is found to be positive, the passenger will be shifted to a Covid hospital. In case the result is negative on the seventh day, such passengers will undergo seven-day home quarantine.

Self-declaration

International passengers will have to also give a declaration about the countries they have visited in the last 15 days. Those giving incorrect information will face action under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In the case of domestic air travel, passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding.

The new guidelines by the State include only three countries – South Africa, Bostwana and Zimbabwe – as ‘high-risk countries’.