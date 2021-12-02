Maharashtra issues new norms for international air passengers

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Following the Union Health Ministry’s letter that the State’s guidelines for international travellers were in divergence with Centre’s norms, the Maharashtra government, on Thursday, issued new amended guidelines.
“High-risk air passengers may be deplaned in priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management authorities at all international airports in Maharashtra for their screening and verification,” states the order.
High-risk air passengers will have to undergo RT-PCR test immediately on arrival at respective international airport and undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine, with the second RT-PCR test to be carried out on the seventh day.
If the RT-PCR test is found to be positive, the passenger will be shifted to a Covid hospital. In case the result is negative on the seventh day, such passengers will undergo seven-day home quarantine.
International passengers will have to also give a declaration about the countries they have visited in the last 15 days. Those giving incorrect information will face action under Disaster Management Act, 2005.
In the case of domestic air travel, passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding.
The new guidelines by the State include only three countries – South Africa, Bostwana and Zimbabwe – as ‘high-risk countries’.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...