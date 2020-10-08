Maharashtra likely to cap prices of masks and sanitizers

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
A Maharashtra Government committee appointed to control the price of masks and sanitizers in the wake of the corona submitted a report. It has recommended that masks such as N-95 should be available for ₹19 to ₹50 depending on the type, while the double and triple layer masks for just ₹3 to 4, said State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope in a media statement.
The process of deciding on the prices mentioned by the committee is in the final stage, and after the approval of the state government, it will be mandatory to sell the masks at the new rates, Tope said.
Giving further information the Health Minister said that before the pandemic outbreak, N95 mask used to be sold for ₹40. In March, the price spiked to ₹175. That is an increase of 437.5 per cent. Some N95 masks have been sold for up to ₹250. Triple and double-layered masks have gone up from ₹8 to ₹10 to ₹16, and their prices have gone up by more than 160 per cent. These are the findings of the committee, he said.
The state has made wearing of masks mandatory in public places and but has found that they were being sold at much higher prices.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...