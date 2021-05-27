National

Maharashtra sets up paediatric task force

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 27, 2021

Rajesh Tope

To tackle impact of an anticipated third wave of Covid on children

Ahead of the anticipated third wave of Covid pandemic, the Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope announced setting up of a 13-member paediatric task force to advise the State Government. Senior paediatrician, Suhas Prabhu will head the task force, while Tatyarao Lahane, the Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, will be the member secretary.

On May 5 the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, K Vijay Raghavan, had said given the movement of the Covid virus in the country, the third wave of the pandemic was inevitable.

Tope said in the statement that the genetic mutations in the corona virus is likely to cause a third wave of pandemic.

Published on May 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Children
Covid-19
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.