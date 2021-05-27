Maharashtra sets up paediatric task force

Ahead of the anticipated third wave of Covid pandemic, the Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope announced setting up of a 13-member paediatric task force to advise the State Government. Senior paediatrician, Suhas Prabhu will head the task force, while Tatyarao Lahane, the Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, will be the member secretary.

On May 5 the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, K Vijay Raghavan, had said given the movement of the Covid virus in the country, the third wave of the pandemic was inevitable.

Tope said in the statement that the genetic mutations in the corona virus is likely to cause a third wave of pandemic.