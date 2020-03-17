Maharashtra to use indelible ink to mark people suspected of coronavirus

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
The state government of Maharashtra has decided on Monday to stamp the left hand of those who have been kept under quarantine amid coronavirus scare in the country. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases of COVID-19, as per media reports.
According to the state health minister Rajesh Tope, the left hand of those under home quarantine will be stamped to identify them easily.
The decision was taken in the emergency meeting convened by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has described stamping as a precautionary measure for the state that has witnessed a spike in the number of cases. So far, Maharashtra has reported 39 cases of COVID-19, while seven patients have escaped the treatment centres.
Last evening, Pravin Pardeshi, Greater Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner issued an official notice to authorities at hospitals and airports, asking them to stamp the left palm of suspected people with the ink that would last for 14 days, as per media reports.
The health minister maintained that the ink used to stamp the COVI-19 suspected patients is an indelible ink that is used during the election to mark voters. The ink will indicate that a person is “under compulsory home quarantine” till March 31.
CM Thackeray said to the media: "It is not a crime if Covid-19 infects somebody. They must be given proper medical treatment and psychological support. The Epidemic Diseases Act has been invoked in the interest of the people and the district administration must create awareness on it.”
The state government has also declared evading from the screening a punishable offence under the Epidemic Act 1897.
Meanwhile, CM Thackeray has announced the allotment of Rs 45 crore to contain the virus in the state. The amount is to be distributed among Divisional Commissioners at Konkan (Rs 15 crore) and Pune (Rs 10 crore), while Rs 5 crore to be given to Nagpur, Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik.
While religious activities can be continued unhindered, there must be no crowds of devotees at any religious place, the Chief Minister said.
