Maharashtra warns of vaccine shortage, may run out of stock in 3 days: Report

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has warned that the current stock of vaccines in the state may run out in three days, according to reports.
The Health Minister said Maharashtra needs a stable supply of 40 lakh doses of the jab each week, a LiveMint report said.
"Currently, we have 14 lakh vaccine doses, which will get over in 3 days. We've asked for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week," Tope told reporters as quoted by the report.
The Minister further said some vaccination centres do not have enough doses left and, hence, had to shut down and send people back, an NDTV report said.
The state has asked the Centre for more doses. According to the NDTV report, vaccine stocks in Mumbai are about to get over. Most of the doses are being given to government hospitals, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. The Mumbai Mayor further said the city has only one lakh plus Covishield doses left, as per the report.
The Maharashtra Health Minister further added, "I'm not saying that the Centre is not giving us vaccines but the speed of delivery is slow,” as quoted by Mint.
Separately, Tope in a tweet said, “While the number of corona patients is increasing in Maharashtra, the state has taken the lead in vaccination. Therefore, the Central Government should supply vaccines as per demand (translated from Marathi).”
He further urged the Centre to open vaccination for people above 25 years of age.
Maharashtra, which is the most affected State, leads the vaccination drive with 85,59,317 doses administered so far. This includes 77,08,299 first doses and 8,51,018 second doses.
Overall, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 8.70 crore today.
As for the infection tally, the daily new cases continue to rise with 1,15,736 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of new cases at 55,469 in a 24-hour period.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...