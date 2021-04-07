Maharashtra warns of vaccine shortage, may run out of stock in 3 days: Report

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has warned that the current stock of vaccines in the state may run out in three days, according to reports.

The Health Minister said Maharashtra needs a stable supply of 40 lakh doses of the jab each week, a LiveMint report said.

"Currently, we have 14 lakh vaccine doses, which will get over in 3 days. We've asked for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week," Tope told reporters as quoted by the report.

The Minister further said some vaccination centres do not have enough doses left and, hence, had to shut down and send people back, an NDTV report said.

The state has asked the Centre for more doses. According to the NDTV report, vaccine stocks in Mumbai are about to get over. Most of the doses are being given to government hospitals, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. The Mumbai Mayor further said the city has only one lakh plus Covishield doses left, as per the report.

The Maharashtra Health Minister further added, "I'm not saying that the Centre is not giving us vaccines but the speed of delivery is slow,” as quoted by Mint.

Separately, Tope in a tweet said, “While the number of corona patients is increasing in Maharashtra, the state has taken the lead in vaccination. Therefore, the Central Government should supply vaccines as per demand (translated from Marathi).”

He further urged the Centre to open vaccination for people above 25 years of age.

Maharashtra, which is the most affected State, leads the vaccination drive with 85,59,317 doses administered so far. This includes 77,08,299 first doses and 8,51,018 second doses.

Overall, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 8.70 crore today.

As for the infection tally, the daily new cases continue to rise with 1,15,736 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of new cases at 55,469 in a 24-hour period.