MAHE creates water body for rainwater harvesting

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has created a water body on two acres of land in Manipal to harvest rainwater in the campus.

Ivan D’Souza, Deputy Director (Projects) of MAHE, said the land has been dug up to hold eight million litres of water that can charge the existing bore wells.

Spread on two acres, the water body has a varying depth of eight ft and 10 ft to hold water. Fencing has been done all around the water body as a safety measure. He said that there are plans to construct two more such water bodies on its campus. Rainwater is harvested, conserved and recycled scientifically.

He said that MAHE has elaborate rain water harvesting and ground water recharging systems, It already has stations where rainwater from roof terraces is collected, filtered through sand filters and stored in underground sumps to be used for general purposes by students and staff, he said.