Mahesh Foundation launches 'angel funding' programme

Mahesh Foundation, a non-profit organisation on Saturday launched its 'angel funding' programme 'Marwari Angels' with over 80 startups and proposes to incubate them in Hyderabad.

The initial 12-month investment acceleration programme is all set to facilitate the growth of startup ideas in Hyderabad. "Entrepreneurs with ideas can approach us, we will provide the mentorship, technical ideas, and even investment," said Umesh Kumar Rathee, Secretary of Marwari Angels, at a press conference held at Taj Vivanta on Saturday.

" We aim to help entrepreneurs reach their goal. From now onwards, every month we will conduct a meet where entrepreneurs can converge and discuss the ideas and share the progress in implementation, we will provide them with all kinds of support they need," he added.

The idea can be anything related to business, solutions in healthcare, real estate, entertainment, sports, education, and finance are just a few examples.

"Entrepreneurs in Hyderabad need angel funding for startups. It lags when compared with cities such as Bengaluru and New Delhi and it disappoints entrepreneurs who are creative and excited about it," said Harinarayan Rathi Chairman of Marwari Angels.

"All we need now from them is an Idea, and we will help to implement it into a business," he added.