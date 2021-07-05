Make TN the best destination for Information Technology: Stalin

Tamil Nadu should be made the best destination in Information Technology, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin while chairing a review meeting of the IT department on Monday, says a government press release.

Every year, nearly 4 lakh engineers pass out of the colleges. By enhancing their skills and by providing a conducive atmosphere for employment for them, the State can attain major economic growth, he said, urging the IT department officials to take necessary steps in this regard.

Stalin also urged that a separate section for in-depth technology should be established under the IT department. The Cabinet had decided to set up 14 technology parks across the State, and steps should be speeded up in this regard, he said.