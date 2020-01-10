Mangaluru Junction railway facility gets IMS certification

The Carriage and Wagon Depot at Mangaluru Junction railway station, which is capable of examining freight train formations for rail worthiness, has obtained Integrated Management System (IMS) certification.

A press release by the Palakkad division of Southern Railway said that this is the only depot under the division.

Functions associated with the examination of freight trains and maintenance activities performed at the depot, platform yard, and sick line; and the stores and material management functions at the depot are certified under the IMS.

The brake power certificate issued by the depot is the authority to utilise the rakes in the specified schedule. On an average, 49 such rakes are examined at the depot in a month, it said.

The IMS certification covers ISO 9001-2015 for quality management, ISO 14001-2015 for environment management, and ISO 45001-2018 for occupational health and safety, and is valid up to December 2022, the release added.