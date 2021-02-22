Mangaluru to host innovation conclave on February 24

Stakeholders from various segments of society will hold a day-long ‘Mangaluru Innovation Conclave’ on February 24 to prepare an action plan to make the city an innovation hub for science and technology.

Addressing presspersons on Monday, Harikrishna Bantwal, Chairman of Keonics Ltd (a Karnataka government enterprises), said the objective of the conclave is to prepare an action plan to make Mangaluru an innovation hub for science and technology on the lines of Silicon Valley in the US.

Stating that the brainstorming conclave will have thought leaders from industry, academia and the government, he said it will feature panel discussions and interactive sessions on various topics. At the end, there will be a ‘Mangaluru Declaration’ to follow up on the deliberations of the conclave.

He said Keonics is the lead partner of this conclave. Stating that Keonics set up India’s first electronics city on 336 acres of land in Bengaluru in 1976 under the chairmanship of Ramakrishna Baliga (a native of Mangaluru), Bantwal said the ‘Mangaluru Innovation Conclave’ is a tribute to the legacy of Baliga, who visualised the creation of many tech cities beyond Bengaluru.

Ashwath Narayan CN, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, will deliver the inaugural address, and EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the Karnataka Government, will deliver the keynote address. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, is the Chairman of the Mangaluru Innovation Conclave, he said.