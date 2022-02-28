hamburger

Manipur Governor, Chief Minister among early voters

PTI | Imphal, Feb 28 | Updated on: Feb 28, 2022

Polling is happening in 38 constituencies to the 60-member assembly

Less than half an hour after voting commenced in Manipur, Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister N Biren Singh exercised their franchise in their respective constituencies.

The governor, after casting his vote at a polling booth in T G Higher Secondary School in Sagolband assembly constituency in Imphal West district, appealed to all eligible voters in Manipur to exercise their franchise.

“There is democracy in our country and the sign of democracy is election. The poll officers have made good arrangements,” he said.

Ganesan has been enrolled as a voter in Sagolband seat. He was handed over the EPIC card by the CEO earlier this month. He was earlier enrolled as a voter in Thiyagaraya Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai.

The chief minister and his wife cast their votes in a model polling station in Heingang constituency in Imphal East district.

“I request all voters to exercise their franchise, and maintain peace,” he said.

Polling in 38 constituencies in the 60-member assembly began at 7 AM amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Published on February 28, 2022
regional elections
Manipur

