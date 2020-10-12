National

Massive power outage grips Mumbai

Our Bureau Mumbai October 12 | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

Mumbai witnessed a massive power outage across the city and in some adjoining areas.

Power distribution companies Tata Power and Adani Power said that they are working to fix the issue. Details were unavailable.

“The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure. Inconveniences is regretted,” BEST said in a tweet.

