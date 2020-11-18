MCGM prepared to handle a spike in Covid cases

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has kept 70,000 beds ready should there be a resurgence in Covid cases in Mumbai city. A senior MCGM official said all dedicated Covid facilities were operational.
As of Tuesday, the number of active cases in Mumbai city had fallen to 12,365. However, health experts feel that the numbers could rise again due to the opening up of the economy and increased movement of people during the Diwali festival, which concluded on Monday.
Additional Municipal Commissioner of MCGM, Suresh Kakani, told BusinessLine that the municipal administration is ready and well-equipped. Preparations had been made keeping in mind the patient numbers reached when the pandemic peaked in September,
If the numbers rise, beds would be made available in three phases. The availability of oxygen beds had also been planned keeping in mind the pandemic’s peak in September. There is no shortage of medicines, he said.
Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, had a meeting with Kakani to review the MCGM’s preparations. Thackeray tweeted that multiple scenarios and preparations to control an expected surge in Covid numbers was discussed in the review meeting.
