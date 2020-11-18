National

MCGM prepared to handle a spike in Covid cases

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2020 Published on November 18, 2020

Has 70,000 beds ready in case of resurgence in infection

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has kept 70,000 beds ready should there be a resurgence in Covid cases in Mumbai city. A senior MCGM official said all dedicated Covid facilities were operational.

As of Tuesday, the number of active cases in Mumbai city had fallen to 12,365. However, health experts feel that the numbers could rise again due to the opening up of the economy and increased movement of people during the Diwali festival, which concluded on Monday.

Additional Municipal Commissioner of MCGM, Suresh Kakani, told BusinessLine that the municipal administration is ready and well-equipped. Preparations had been made keeping in mind the patient numbers reached when the pandemic peaked in September,

If the numbers rise, beds would be made available in three phases. The availability of oxygen beds had also been planned keeping in mind the pandemic’s peak in September. There is no shortage of medicines, he said.

Cabinet Minister, Aaditya Thackeray, had a meeting with Kakani to review the MCGM’s preparations. Thackeray tweeted that multiple scenarios and preparations to control an expected surge in Covid numbers was discussed in the review meeting.

