MedGenome sets up diagnostic lab for autoimmune disease in Kochi

MedGenome Labs along with Care Hospital, Kochi has launched Immucare, the country’s first exclusive autoimmune disease related tests and research based advanced markers diagnostic laboratory.

Immucare will be the only centre in the country dedicated to research, diagnostics and analysis of autoimmune diseases. The markers and tests of autoimmune diseases will be primarily grouped under specialisations such as Neurology, Gastroentrology, Hepatology, Nephrology, Rheumatology, Allergy etc.

The joint venture aims at providing clinicians accurate, precise and timely diagnosis which will further help reduce adverse effect of autoimmune and associated ailments, said Sam Santhosh, CEO & Founder, MedGenome Labs.

Autoimmune diseases cause substantial chronic morbidity and have a major impact on quality of life, health care utilisation, and economic costs. There is a huge unmet need for diagnosis as well as research on autoimmune disorders in India. “Being a market leader in genetic testing, we have now collaborated with the most reputed Rheumatologist Padmanabha Shenoy to provide our clinicians the best of diagnostics strengths and insights in the domain”, Santhosh said.

While located at Kochi, the centre has a pan India network for quick collection and transportation of samples for timely delivery of reports for patients, he said.