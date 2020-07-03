Mescom beefs up infra to face monsoon challenges

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) Ltd, which covers two coastal districts and two Malnad districts of Karnataka, has been gearing up to face the challenges being posed by the monsoon.

Snehal R, Managing Director of Mescom, said that Mescom has kept adequate human resources and vehicles ready to meet monsoon-related challenges.

As a precaution, Mescom carried out works related to cutting of tree branches posing problems to power supply lines in March.

Apart from this, it has enrolled the services of 850 persons and 50 vehicles to carry out monsoon-related works under its area of jurisdiction.

Mescom covers the revenue districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikmagaluru.

The customer care wing of Mescom has around 30 members working round the clock, she said, adding that it gets around 400 calls every day.

To a query on the impact of monsoon on Mescom during 2019-20, Snehal said the vagaries of monsoon had affected the company to the tune of ₹33.61 crore. This figure stood at ₹12.31 crore in the first three months of 2020-21.

Safety measures

She said the company gives great importance to the safety of its staff members on the field. Despite that some accidents did take place last financial year. During 2019-20, fatal accidents stood at 65, for which compensation to the tune of ₹56.26 lakh was paid out, while non-fatal accidents were 33, for which ₹0.75 lakh compensation was paid out.

Heavy rainfall, floods and landslides were witnessed in various regions falling under the jurisdiction of Mescom in 2019.