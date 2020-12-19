National

Minister visits NMDC’s Baildila mines

Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel

Union Minister of State for Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, visited NMDC’s Bailadila Mines, Kirandul and Bacheli units and slurry pipeline works to get an update on ongoing works and mining activities.

According to a statement, Kulaste toured the mining facilities at Dep-5, Dep-14 and Dep-11 deposits, and the crushing, screening and loading plants, as well as the NMDC slurry pipeline project site at Bacheli.

NMDC said the first phase of the project from Bacheli to Nagarnar will be completed in 2023. With its completion, the transportation of iron ore from Bacheli to Nagarnar will be through slurry pipeline, which will not only be environment-friendly but will also reduce iron ore transportation expenses.

The Minister appreciated the sustainable mining operations carried out by NMDC and praised its efforts towards environment conservation and creating value for the locals through various CSR initiatives.

