MoD fast tracks indigenous development of software defined secured communication for forces

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has fast-tracked the indigenisation of 'Software Defined Radios' (SDRs), a programmable transceiver that can operate various wireless communication protocols without altering the hardware, and is important to secured radio communication requirement of forces.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have been tasked by the MoD to fulfill the increasing demand by the Armed Forces across a broad spectrum of operations. A Draft Project Report (DPR) has been formulated by the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) - a DRDO lab - towards indigenous development of SDRs with a roadmap and timelines, said the defence ministry.

According high priority to the indigenisation of SDR technology, Defence Secretary, Dr Ajay Kumar stated, "it will be an important milestone towards achieving the goals of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the field of secured radio communication".

According to the ministry, the complete product life cycle management framework is necessary for security sensitive SDR technology and products since it involves indigenous self-sustainable design, development, manufacturing, testing/certification and maintenance ecosystem.

Director of IIT Kanpur, Dr Abhay Karandikar, who is the Chairman of SCA Committee constituted by MoD, has pioneered the idea of having ‘India SCA Profile’ and has already started the work as per DPR, along with the DRDO and the Directorate of Standardisation (DoS), which is part of the Department of Defence Production.

iDEX Signs 100th Contract

The iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), an initiative of the Department of Defence Production, signed the 100th contract on Tuesday, with a medical device manufacturing private company. The MoD's latest attempt to engage domestic industry adds up to more than ₹ 250 crore worth of projects, which have been allocated to meet different requirements of the armed forces.

The Ministry stated that the 100th contract was signed by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and CEO, DIO Sanjay Jaju, with CEO, Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd, Saiprasad Poyarekar, in the presence of Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, and Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen BS Raju.

The ministry said, it has also cleared procurement of 14 items worth over ₹ 400 crore, while iDEX has also been able to generate thousands of jobs, and attract India’s talent back to the country.

In the last four years, 17 start-ups in 14 projects have already been accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), for trial and procurement in March 2022. Projects from balance of DISC 1 & 2, and some from DISC 3 are nearing completion, and may be accorded AoN by DAC by end of current Financial Year, added the ministry.