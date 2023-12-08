The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract worth ₹588.68 crore with state-owned Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) for a digital project of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), which would enable centralised monitoring and management of deployed applications and assets.

The “Digital Coast Guard (DCG)“ project was inked under the Buy (Indian) category. A pivotal initiative for the ICG, the DCG project will unfold a comprehensive narrative of technological progression, encompassing the construction of an advanced data centre, the establishment of a robust Disaster Recovery Data Centre, amplification of connectivity across ICG sites, and the development of the ERP system, the Ministry of Defence officially said.

The MoD stated that the project also leverages secured MPLS/VSAT connectivity, propelling itself to the forefront of cutting-edge defence technology, it pointed out. At its core, the DCG project marks the establishment of a Tier-III standard Data Centre, armed with the latest technological capabilities. Functioning as the nerve centre, it enables centralized monitoring and management of applications deployed by the ICG, ensuring vigilant oversight of critical IT assets of the ICG, the Ministry stated.

The project is estimated to generate about one and a half lakh man-days over a span of five years, fostering active participation from diverse sectors of Indian industries, thus significantly contributing to the Government’s efforts to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence, believes the MoD.