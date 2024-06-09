After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the third consecutive time at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening, his trusted confidant Amit Shah was inducted into the Union Cabinet.

President Draupadi Murmu swore in Amit Anilchandra Shah as a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Shah was the second minister to be sworn in after Rajnath Singh. The 59-year-old BJP leader and the party's key strategist served as the Union Home Minister in the previous Modi government.

Shah had won Gujarat's Gandhinagar seat by a huge margin of 7,44,716 votes. Shah gathered 10,10,972 votes beating Congress' Sonal Patel who got 2,66,256.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won with a margin of 5,57,014 votes. The seat was previously held by BJP veterans like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

One of his significant achievements during his term as Union Home Minister in the previous Narendra Modi government, was the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and he played an important role in the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aimed to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Shah was appointed as BJP's national president in 2014 and held the post till the year 2020.

Amit Shah's public life began at the age of 16 in 1980 when he joined as a young Swayamsevak of the Sangh. In the meantime, he also was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi. In 1982, Shah was made joint secretary of the Gujarat unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

He also worked for the BJP in 1984 as a polling agent for the Sanghvi booth of Narayanpur ward. In the year 1987, Amitbhai Anilchandra Shah joined the Yuva Morcha of the BJP.

In 1989, Amit Shah became BJP secretary of the BJP's Ahmedabad unit.

In 1997, Shah was made the National Treasurer of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha. In the same year, in the Sarkhej assembly by-election, the party nominated him as its candidate and he became MLA for the first time winning by a margin of 25,000 votes. Since then, Amitbhai Anilchandra Shah continued to win every assembly election till 2012 and the margin of his victory increased in each of them.

In 1998, he became the state secretary of Gujarat BJP and within a year he was given the responsibility of the state vice-president.

Shah was given an important responsibility by the party in the 'Gaurav-Yatra' organized for the first time in the 2002 assembly elections in Gujarat under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. BJP won the Gujarat assembly elections and Amitbhai Anilchandra Shah became a minister in the government.

In the 2014 elections, when the BJP made Narendra Modi its prime ministerial candidate, Amit Shah was sent as the in-charge of the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. Shah was made the National President of BJP on 9 July 2014. His first term lasted till 2020. Shah became the Home Minister in the Modi government which was re-elected in 2019.