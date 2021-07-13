Modi reconstitutes Cabinet panels

With more than 40 members joining the Council of Ministers and many senior members exiting, several important Cabinet Committees have been reconstituted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will continue to chair the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Cabinet Ministers such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and others including Narendra Singh Tomar, Virendra Kumar, Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Munda, Pralhad Joshi and Kiren Rijiju have been co-opted to the panel. Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan will serve as special invitees on the Parliamentary Affairs panel.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has also been reconstituted. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to chair it, along with existing membersRaj Nath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, the new members are Sarbananda Sonowal, Giriraj Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Bhupender Yadav.

Security Committee

The Cabinet Committee on Security will also be chaired by Modi. Apart from him, the Defence Minister, the Home Minister, the Finance Minister and the External Affairs Minister are also members.

Modi and Shah are the only two members in the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. In Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, headed by Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal and newly appointed Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri are members. Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh is a special invitee.

Modi will continue to head the powerful Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The Defence Minister, the Home Minister, the External Affairs Minister, Gadkari, Goyal, Sitharaman, Tomar and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are members of the CCEA.

Investment Committee

The Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth will also be headed by Modi. Rajnath Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Sitharaman, Goyal, new Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ministry of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw are now included.

The Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development will also be headed by the Prime Minister. Rajnath Singh, Shah, Sitharaman, Tomar, Goyal, Pradhan, Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri and Bhupender Yadav are the members in the committee. Gadkari, Minister of Steel Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy have been inducted.