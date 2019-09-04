Monsoon batters Mumbai; more rains forecast for region

The monsoon has come back big-time over the Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai, as well as adjoining Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Gujarat as a low-pressure area watched the proceedings from its perch over Coastal Odisha on Wednesday.

Heavy rains pounded a familiar swathe across West and adjoining Central India, with the hill station of Matheran near Mumbai recording the heaviest of 25 cm during the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

Other major stations recording heavy rain (in cm) during the period included Agumbe-17; Mahabaleshwar-13; Mumbai (Santa Cruz and Colaba)-12 each; Dahanu-10; Alibag and Panjim-9 each; Vengurla, Mangaluru and Bajpe-6 each.

There is no respite either with fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls forecast for Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana for next three to four days.

In fact, extremely heavy rainfall has been warned of at isolated places over North Konkan (including Mumbai) and Madhya Maharashtra until Thursday; over Gujarat on Thursday and Friday; and over Saurashtra on Saturday.

An extended forecast valid from September 9 to 11 (Monday next to Wednesday) spoke about the possibility of an increase in rainfall activity over the North-Eastern States.

Even more forecast

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely here while it would be scattered to fairly widespread with isolated heavy over East and Central India as well as along the West Coast.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast for the rest of the country during this period outside Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where it would be be isolated.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service persisted with its outlook for at least one more rain-driving system pushing in from the Bay of Bengal into Central India and adjoining North-West India.

According to its outlook, East India, Central India and West India (particularly Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch) should brace for another punishing spell into the third week of September (ending on the 21st).

Monsoon surplus run

Rainfall for the country as a whole during the season so far returned back to a surplus on Wednesday, with the Western parts of the country being burdened with a disproportionately heavy precipitation and therefore large excesses.

The Met subdivisions falling under this category included West and East Rajasthan; Saurashtra & Kutch; West Madhya Pradesh; Konkan & Goa; Madhya Maharashtra; North Interior Karnataka as also the Islands.

This is, however, not to forget the not-so-insignificant and persisting deficits over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; West Uttar Pradesh; Uttarkhand; Jharkhand; Bengal; Bihar and Nagaland-Mizoram-Manipur-Tripura.

The monsoon has otherwise carried a surplus run from August-end into early September, and this is despite the rains having become rare lately over North Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.