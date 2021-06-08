Monsoon session likely in July: Pralhad Joshi

The Centre said on Tuesday that it is hopeful that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin as per the normal schedule in July. The Opposition, which has been demanding that the House be convened to discuss the pandemic situation and the Covid vaccination drive, said it has not been contacted yet by the government on the matter.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: “I am hopeful that Parliament session will be held as per its normal schedule starting in July.”

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told BusinessLine that he has not yet received any formal or informal communication about the schedule. CPI(M) leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem also said his party has not received any intimation in this regard. “We have been asking the Centre to convene the House to discuss the present-day situation. The Monsoon session should normally be held in July. But we have not received any communication as yet,” Kareem added.

Another Opposition member, who wished to remain anonymous, said there is nothing special in Joshi’s announcement. He said the Centre should not run away from facing Parliament as it did during the budget session.

The authorities are confident of holding the session in July itself as most of the parliamentarians, staff members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats and other stakeholders have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.