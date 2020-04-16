More arrests to be made over massing of migrant labourers at Bandra railway station

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
The Mumbai police are planning to arrest more people in connection with the illegal gathering of over 1,000 people at Bandra railway station Tuesday afternoon. In the last 24 hours, three FIRs have been filed and one person has been arrested.
On Tuesday, over 1,000 migrant labourers descended on Bandra railway station in suburban Mumbai, , who wanted to go back to their villages in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal but were stranded due to the lockdown.
The police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
Senior Police Inspector of Bandra police station, Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, told BusinessLine that some more people who had illegally gathered at the railway station are also expected to be arrested soon. The first FIR is against the mob, which had gathered at the railway station.
The second is against activist Vinay Dubey who had allegedly incited the labourers to come to the station through a Facebook post and the third FIR is against a TV news reporter for running fake news that train services would be resumed soon, she said.
Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, tweeted that, “I have ordered an investigation into the rumor that claimed trains to take migrants back home. Those found guilty of sparking such rumors will be dealt with severely invoking the fullest force of law.”
A senior police officer said that people gathering in such large numbers at Bandra railway station, that too after so many days of continuous lockdown, is a matter of concern. From the video footage, it can be seen that the people had come to the railway station without any baggage. Such behaviour is very surprising as migrant workers always carry their bags and metal trunks for long journeys.
Coming down heavily on the State administration, Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, in a Facebook post said that the Bandra incident is a failure of the Thackeray government. What were the Home Minister and the Intelligence department doing? he asked.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...