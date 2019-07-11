Morsel & Tisane opens The Tea Room

Morsel & Tisane has set up The Tea Room, an innovative concept tea hub offering exclusive food and meeting place in Hyderabad.

Part of the Hyderabad-based start-up GMFI Food Services LLP, the Tea Room has had an investment of ₹2 crore and will expand further by opening four more Tea Rooms by the end of 2020, Amrit Dugar, Founder of GMFI, said.

Promising Tea Afternoons known to be patronised by the Hyderabad’s royal families, Amrit Dugar said this is an exclusive meeting ground, be it casual or a formal interview with a CEO.

Apart from an exclusive retail area, grand walkaway with tea tables, cozy tea corners, it has exclusive tea rooms, 8-seater conference room and a cigar room. The Tea Room exclusively retails TWG tea & tea accessories.