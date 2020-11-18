MP govt forms ‘cow cabinet’ for protection and promotion of cattle

Bharatiya Janata Party-led Madhya Pradesh government has announced the first of its kind cow cabinet for the protection of cows.

The state government said that Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be part of the cabinet.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan took to Twitter to announce the formation of the cabinet. He wrote that the government has decided to form the cabinet for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state.

He further noted that the first meeting of the cabinet will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa.

Last year, the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh assembly had passed the anti-cow slaughter amendment Act 2019 to ensure a jail term of six months to three years and a fine of ₹25,000-50,000 for those convicted of committing violence in the name of cow.

The amended law brought changes to the previous cow slaughter Act 2004 passed by the BJP government.

The amendment had been made in order to curb the growing instances of violence in the name of protecting the cow, as per media reports.

According to the anti-cow slaughter Act 2004, no one was allowed to transport cattle through Madhya Pradesh and special permission from a competent authority was required by those who passed through the state while transporting their cattle.