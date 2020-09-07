MRPL’s diesel to power KSRTC, BMTC buses

Diesel produced by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will now power the engines of KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) and BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Karnataka.

The tender for supplying diesel to KSRTC and BMTC buses is executed by HPCL.

HPCL has tied up with MRPL for supply to these two transport corporations. The first load to KSRTC by HPCL with MRPL’s high-speed diesel under this tender was dispatched recently.

Rudolph VJ Noronha, General Manager (Corporate Communication) of MRPL, told BusinessLine that the company will be supplying around 50,000 kilolitres of diesel per month to these two corporations.

Quoting Sathyanarayana HC, Group General Manager (Marketing) of MRPL, a company statement said this tie-up is expected to increase MRPL’s direct sale of high-speed diesel in Karnataka by at least 20 folds, in comparison to its sales in 2019-20.

Referring to MRPL’s plans to expand its retail network in Karnataka and Kerala, he said many retail outlets are in final stages of their construction.