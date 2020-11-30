Mumbai airport preparing team to manage Covid-19 vaccine cargo: Report

Mumbai airport, India’s largest gateway for pharmaceutical import and export, is gearing up to facilitate the shipments of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine distribution in India.

The facilitation entails collaborating and performing advance planning with stakeholders similar to airline clients, provide chain companions, regulatory and governmental our bodies, and vaccine distributors, said a Mumbai Worldwide Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson, as cited in the Times of India report.

ALSO READ GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo launches multi-ULD cool dolly for an unbroken cold chain

According to the TOI report, the main challenges with the shipment are temperature administration and time spent in transit.

For this, Mumbai airport authorities are planning to create Digital Devoted Pharma Corridors linking India with aviation hubs in Europe and the Center East. This will be carried out to accelerate transportation and cold storage of the Covid vaccine for distribution.

“The duty drive will work at temperature administration, cut back dwell time (the length that cargo containers spend inside short-term storage services in transit, like at airports) with prior particular approvals from regulators with a purpose to guarantee an unbroken chilly chain for vaccine motion from the manufacturing facility to the tip distributor,” the spokesperson added.

ALSO READ Airlines plan global airlift to distribute Covid vaccines worldwide

The airport aims to plan round the clock customer support cell for Covid-19 vaccine EXIM (export-import) consignments to deal with buyer queries, pre-alerts, and standing updates.

“The Mumbai airport is well-positioned to help, preserve, and optimize pharma-dedicated corridors around the globe. We’re additionally working carefully with airports in Europe and Centre-East to roll out totally Digital Devoted Pharma corridors, significantly for the transportation of the Covid-19 vaccine,” mentioned MIAL.

Other measures that the Mumbai airport intend to carry include slot administration for ad-hoc constitution operations, a round the clock channel facility with devoted truck docks, and an X-Ray machine, among others.