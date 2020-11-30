Mumbai airport preparing team to manage Covid-19 vaccine cargo: Report

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Mumbai airport, India’s largest gateway for pharmaceutical import and export, is gearing up to facilitate the shipments of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine distribution in India.
The facilitation entails collaborating and performing advance planning with stakeholders similar to airline clients, provide chain companions, regulatory and governmental our bodies, and vaccine distributors, said a Mumbai Worldwide Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson, as cited in the Times of India report.
ALSO READ GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo launches multi-ULD cool dolly for an unbroken cold chain
According to the TOI report, the main challenges with the shipment are temperature administration and time spent in transit.
For this, Mumbai airport authorities are planning to create Digital Devoted Pharma Corridors linking India with aviation hubs in Europe and the Center East. This will be carried out to accelerate transportation and cold storage of the Covid vaccine for distribution.
“The duty drive will work at temperature administration, cut back dwell time (the length that cargo containers spend inside short-term storage services in transit, like at airports) with prior particular approvals from regulators with a purpose to guarantee an unbroken chilly chain for vaccine motion from the manufacturing facility to the tip distributor,” the spokesperson added.
ALSO READ Airlines plan global airlift to distribute Covid vaccines worldwide
The airport aims to plan round the clock customer support cell for Covid-19 vaccine EXIM (export-import) consignments to deal with buyer queries, pre-alerts, and standing updates.
“The Mumbai airport is well-positioned to help, preserve, and optimize pharma-dedicated corridors around the globe. We’re additionally working carefully with airports in Europe and Centre-East to roll out totally Digital Devoted Pharma corridors, significantly for the transportation of the Covid-19 vaccine,” mentioned MIAL.
Other measures that the Mumbai airport intend to carry include slot administration for ad-hoc constitution operations, a round the clock channel facility with devoted truck docks, and an X-Ray machine, among others.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...