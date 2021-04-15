Mumbai hospitals to identify 4/5 star hotels for converting them into Covid-19 facilities

In a bid to manage the Covid-19 situation in the city, Mumbai hospitals will convert four-star and five-star hotels into Covid-19 facilities to treat patients with milder infection, the city’s administration has announced.

Private hospitals will tie up with such hotels. The MCGM, along with private hospitals, will look for hotels to convert them into step down facilities for treating Covid-19 patients according to a report published in DNA India.

The patients who do not require critical care are likely to be moved from private hospitals to these facilities.

Initially, two hotels will be converted into Covid-19 facilities from April 15, as per the guidelines.

Charges

The specifications for such hotels state that the linked hotel should have approximately 20 rooms. The hospital will be required to provide round-the-clock facility to the hotel such as nursing, online consultation, medicines, biomedical waste management and ambulances.

Hotels can charge up to ₹4,000 inclusive of taxes and meals per day/bed. The amount will be paid by the hospital. Medical expenses such as doctor’s fees will be extra. The charge will be ₹6,000 for twin sharing.

Hotels can welcome walk-ins such as patients with no symptoms. However, the hospital will have to approve such patients.

The decision has been taken to ensure more hospital beds for patients who require it.

“It is seen that many beds in private hospitals are occupied by patients who do not require emergency medical intervention, such patients can be effectively and adequately managed at isolation facilities such as step-down facilities,” said a notice of the public health department as quoted by an NDTV report.

More beds

Separately, 250 additional Covid beds in Jaslok Hospital will be updated online on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dashboard, including 40 ICU beds by Saturday morning to further help citizens. 30 additional ICU beds are also being added to Seven Hills Hospital on Thursday. Further,1500 additional beds will be added in Nesco Jumbo in seven days, a majority of them oxygenated, as per the DNA India report.

Mumbai reported 9,925 cases on April 14. The number of discharged patients in the last 24 hours was 9,273. Total active Covid-19 cases in the city amount to 87,443, as per data shared by the BMC.