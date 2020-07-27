Mumbai’s Dharavi, which was once a Covid-19 hotspot, reported 2 cases on Sunday

Asia’s biggest slum — Dharavi — which was once Maharastra’s Covid-19 hotspot, reported only two cases of the virus on Sunday, NDTV reported.

According to the local authorities, the cases in the sprawling slum stands at 2,531, out of which only 113 are active currently.

Dharavi reported its first coronavirus case in April and, since then, the number had been ever rising. However, local authorities were successful in taming the virus through aggressive testing.

Last week, Dharavi had registered only single-digit growth, except on Saturday when it recorded 10 cases. In the slum, over 2,000 patients have recovered so far.

Dharavi’s resilience towards Covid-19 has been appreciated by the World Health Organisation as well. WHO praised Dharavi local authorities for flattening the curve in an area where social distancing is a luxury, as per media reports.

Local authorities noted that they relied on four Ts — tracing, tracking, testing, and treating, NDTV reported.

According to a civic body official, as a part of proactive monitoring, doctors and private clinics covered around 47,500 houses, while 14,970 people were screened in mobile vans.

Meanwhile, in India, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with more than 3.75 lakh cases.