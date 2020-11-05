Mysuru rail division forms five biz development units

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway zone has formed five business development units (BDUs) at sub-divisional levels.

A press release said that the Divisional Railway Manager of Mysuru, Rahul Agarwal, has taken initiative to form the BDUs at sub-divisional levels. The new sub-divisional BDUs include Subramanya Road, Hassan, Arsikere, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Davanagere.

Freight biz

Mysuru division had set up BDU in July after the directives from the Ministry of Railways to give a push to freight traffic and to enable ease of doing business. The move was intended to strengthen the share of the railway in traditional commodities carried and to make a foray into miscellaneous non-bulk goods. It said that BDU formed at divisional level acts as a single-window for freight business. It aims to attract road traffic and to double the freight volume.

It said that the division captured new traffic of commodities such as automobile, areca nuts, ginger, etc., because of sustained marketing efforts of Mysuru Division’s BDU.

Earnings up

The division has recorded around 16 per cent increase in freight loading for October compared to last year. To give a push to the transportation of agricultural products through Kisan Special, selected agriculture commodities are given concession up to 50 per cent, it added.