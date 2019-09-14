NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Saturday in the presence of top saffron party leaders, including its president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Shah asserting that the BJP-led alliance will come back to power in the state with three-fourths majority.
Bhosale, who draws his political influence due to his descendance from Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji’s family, said he agreed with the policies pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will work for Maharashtra as a BJP leader.
The Satara MP has quit his Lok Sabha membership to join the BJP.
Shah said it was a matter of happiness for his party that a descendent of the Maratha king has joined it and asserted that Bhosale’s presence will help it in the upcoming assembly elections.
The BJP, which had won 122 of the total 288 seats in the 2014 elections, will emerge stronger and its alliance will win three-fourths seats this time, he said.
The Shiv Sena and a few smaller parties are part of the saffron alliance in the state.
The Fadnavis government has worked for the state’s all-round development and “restored” its pride in its five-year rule, Shah added.
Shah said the BJP and its alliance will receive even bigger support in the Assembly polls after it had decimated the Congress-NCP alliance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.
On the occasion, Fadnavis also voiced his party’s happiness at Bhosale’s decision to join it.
He noted that Bhosale had lauded the Modi government’s move to nullify Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP working president J P Nadda and general secretary Bhupender Yadav, who is his party’s in-charge for the state polls, were also present on the occasion.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports