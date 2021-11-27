New Covid variant a serious threat: Rahul Gandhi

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over the emergence of a new coronavirus variant and asked the government to provide vaccine security to the people of the country.
His remarks come amid rising global concerns over the new strain of the deadly virus that has been named ‘Omicron’ by the World Health Organisation and classified as a variant of concern. “New variant is a serious threat. High time GOI (government of India) gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen,” Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag #Omicron.
He also questioned the government's vaccination coverage numbers. “Bad vaccination figures can't be hidden for long behind one man's photo,” he said, while referring to PM Narendra Modi’s photo on The country's Covid vaccination certificates.
He also shared a chart titled "India's Vaccination Equation". According to the chart, 31.19 per cent population of the country has been fully vaccinated now. It claimed that 6.8 million vaccinations per day was recorded in the country during the last week against the required 23.3 million per day for the entire eligible population to be inoculated by December-end.
During the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the new variant of the coronavirus along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries, the PMO said.
The PM asked officials to review the plans to ease international travel restrictions in light of the "emerging new evidence".
