New Delhi: Covid-19 patients in home isolation can now apply for oxygen online

Those who are home isolated due to the Coronavirus can now apply for oxygen on Delhi government’s web portal www.delhi.gov.in from Thursday. They need to validate their details by uploading the Aadhar card details, Covid-19 positive report and other documents like CT scan report, etc., if available.
All the applications for the lifesaving gas will be scrutinised by the District Magistrates (DMs) and post examination, e-passes will be distributed immediately to the eligible candidates.
“This may be accorded top priority. The DMs shall identify dedicated dealers/depots to distribute such cylinders to the individuals who shall not be redirected to refilling plants under any circumstances,” the State government notification said.
All the DMs will have to ensure that the dealers regularly get their cylinders refilled from designated refilling plants. On the basis of the stock availability, the DM will issue a pass containing the date, time and address of the dealer/depot from where the oxygen cylinder can be issued or exchanged. Before issuing the pass, the DM must ensure that a filled oxygen cylinder is available as per the pass issued, as per the order.
The notification stated that a provision of lump sum allocation of oxygen to be given through cylinders for individuals, any non-Covid hospitals, nursing homes, ambulances, and SOS cylinders of Covid hospitals running on LMO has been made against re-fillers under the overall supervision of district magistrate. However, the reports are being received of long queues at cylinder refilling plants also leading to public safety and public health hazard issues.
Therefore, in order to streamline the entire system of distribution of the lump-sum allocation under the supervision of DMs and to facilitate the public to access these cylinders with certainty, this portal has been created, as per the statement.
