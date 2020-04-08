New grocery ordering platform launched for apartment communities in Bengaluru amid Covid-19 lockdown

A new grocery delivery platform, Storese, has been launched in Bengaluru for residents across the city to help them place the order for essentials and groceries from their trusted brands, as per the company’s official release.

The startup comes at a time when India is witnessing a nation-wide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus and are confined to their homes.

The startup claimed that it would get the essentials delivered within 24 hours. Storese has collaborated with major offline retailers like Vishal Megamart, More, Metro, and others, for the delivery of essentials.

MP Tejasvi Surya’s Bengaluru South Corona Task Force and StoreSe have entered into a partnership to enable apartments of South Bengaluru to order groceries.

To use StoreSe, residents can visit StoreSe.in, select their apartment, choose the items they need from the product catalogue and pay for their order. If the residents don't find their apartment listed, they can create an entry for their apartment under the "List your Apartment" section and promote it within their apartments to generate upvotes.

The StoreSe mentioned that its team would try to provide service based on total upvotes from the apartment. The new apartments will be typically onboarded within 72 hours. StoreSe has partnered with cab drivers via leading cab aggregators for deliveries.

The company has provided a product catalogue of around 1200 items featuring groceries, fruits & vegetables, snacks, personal care, dairy, beverages, and other household essentials.

In the next few weeks, StoreSe will try to expand into other cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and a few tier 2 cities as well.

A retail tech startup, Perpule have built the StoreSe platform. The company is developing solutions for Omni-channel retail. The focus of the company is to launch products that enable retailers to provide seamless customer experience, both online and offline.

Speaking about the service, Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bangalore South, said: “I am proud to see exemplary solutions like StoreSe.in making the lives of Bengaluru residents much easier during the lockdown. The Bengaluru South Corona Task Force is happy to partner with StoreSe to deliver groceries to the apartments of South Bengaluru...I urge all Bengalureans to make use of such novel services instead of stepping outside and risking your lives as well as that of others.”

According to Abhinav Pathak, CEO & Cofounder, Perpule, by partnering with neighbourhood stores and local cab drivers, StoreSe is ensuring the stability of the hyper-local economy and providing an opportunity for local cab drivers to earn meaningful income. “We are able to fulfill the huge customer demand with the help of technology which is ensuring that customers get what they ordered for. StoreSe has been well-received in Bengaluru, and we plan to move to other cities soon,” Pathak added.