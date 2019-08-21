New Karnataka BJP chief plans to strengthen cadre base for growth

The new State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, Nalin Kumar Kateel, believes in the strength of the cadre for the growth of the party.

In an informal chat with presspersons at the Party’s district office in Mangaluru, on Wednesday, he said that the cadre-based booth-level strategy helped to strengthen its base in coastal Karnataka, Kodagu and Malnad districts.

Kateel admitted that the party is weak in some pockets such as Mandya and Hassan.

He agreed that caste factor plays a major role in some parts of the State, and added that it is a common factor in politics.

Stating that each region has its own dynamics, he said that he will study all of them, and work on the strategies to strengthen the organisation.

Cabinet expansion

Asked about the dissatisfaction of party workers and leaders following the expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet, he said that the workers have the right to express their views in the BJP. The party has the capability to listen to their views and solve them.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, has spoken to many leaders and workers in this regard.

Praising Yediyurappa for his initiatives in handling the recent flood in Karnataka, he said, “The Chief Minister single-handedly worked for several days to tackle the situation. He visited the affected regions, held review meetings and took decisions immediately. He had taken steps to implement the plans announced by him.”

He added, “Now he has asked all his ministers to visit the flood-affected areas to tackle their problems.” Kateel said that the party will extend its cooperation to handle the flood situation in the State.

The 53-year-old Kateel joined RSS as an 18-year-old. He joined the active politics in BJP in 2004.