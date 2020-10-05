New labour codes to be implemented soon: Gangwar

The government on Monday said that the three labour codes passed by both the houses of Parliament recently will be implemented soon.

“The implementation of these three codes will take place soon,” said Santosh Gangwar, Labour and Employment while addressing 86th Annual General Meeting of All India Organisation of Employers (AIOE).

The changes in the labour codes have been done by taking into consideration the suggestions that were received from all the stakeholders. In future too, the same procedure will be followed for bringing changes, he added.

Besides the Code on Wages that was enacted last year, the three more major Codes on social security, industrial relations and occupational safety, health and working conditions were passed by the Parliament last month.

President Ram Nath Kovind also gave his assent to the three labour codes paving the way for implementing labour reforms.

In a bid to provide social security to 40 crore unorganised sector workers, a “Social Security Fund” has been set up by the Labour Ministry. Through this fund, social security schemes will be made for over 40 crore workers in workers and gigs and platform workers working in the unorganised sector including death insurance, accident insurance, maternity benefit and pension. etc. to these 40 crore workers, added Gangwar.

The Ministry has also made a 14-day notice mandatory for all the employees who plan to go on strike. “This 14 day period has been given so that the issue can be resolved amicably between both the parties,” said Gangwar.