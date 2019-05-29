National

Nine new AIADMK members take oath as MLAs

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 29, 2019 Published on May 29, 2019

Nine new AIADMK members today took over as legislators - a day after 13 members of the opposition DMK took oath as MLAs. The 22 MLAs won in the recently held by-polls.

Speaker P Dhanapal administered the oath of office to the new members in his chamber in the presence of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam.

The nine new AIADMK legislators are P Kandhasamy (from Sulur constituency); G Sampath (Sholinghur); A Govindasamy (Pappireddipatti); V Sampathkumar (Harur); S Thenmozhi (Nilakkottai); S Nagarajan (Manamadurai); MSR Rajavarman (Sattur); P Chinnappan (Vilathikulam) and N Sathan Prabhakar (Paramakudi).

With the addition of nine new MLAs, the ruling party now has a majority strength of 123 legislators in the 234-member Assembly while the DMK has 101 members and its allies - Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League - with eight and one legislators respectively. TTV Dhinakaran is the lone independent MLA.

Nanguneri by-poll

Meanwhile, H Vasanthakumar, the Congress MLA representing the Nanguneri constituency today resigned as a legislator following his election as Member of Parliament from Kanyakumari constituency. Vasanthakumar’s resignation will warrant a by-poll in Nanguneri constituency, and it is not yet clear if Congress will field its candidate or allow its ally DMK contest the seat.

Published on May 29, 2019
Tamil Nadu
politics
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor