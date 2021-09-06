Nipah: 54 in high-risk group in Kerala

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Covid test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala dipped 16.71 per cent in tandem with daily new cases (19,686) on Monday even as recoveries soared to 28,561.
On the other hand, the number of people with Nipah fever symptoms in Kozhikode, rose to 251 and the size of the high-risk contact group swelled to 54.
As many as 1,17,823 samples were tested for Covid diagnosis, unusually high for a Monday, said the Health Department. The TPR and daily new cases have been on the mend over the last few days, offering some relief in the midst of a Nipah scare. However, Covid deaths at 132 took the cumulative toll to 21,631 so far.
The day also saw a million doses of Covid vaccine arrive in the State.
Concurrent prevalence of Covid-19 and Nipah viruses have started to tell on human resources available to deal with each, said sources. At least 16 separate groups are now involved in Nipah tracing, and has translated to a huge drawdown from the healthcare resource pool managing Covid in Kozhikode.
The district administration and local health officials said that 11 people undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital have presented only mild symptoms for Nipah fever.
Test results of eight are expected from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.
Coordinated efforts are on by the Animal Husbandry and Forest Departments to identify the source of the virus from around the home of the lone Nipah virus victim in interior Kozhikode. Samples were taken from a goat reared at the house of the 12-year-old boy who died of the virus on Sunday.
Officials ventured into a neighbourhood infested with fruit bats, which many presume as the carrier of the virus.
They also collected samples from rambutan fruits from the same area and also bat droppings. These will be sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...