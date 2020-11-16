Nitish Kumar set to be sworn-in as Bihar CM today

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth straight term on Monday, at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.
The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar’s JD(U), is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, are doing the rounds for the posts.
According to BJP sources, party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also be present at the ceremony.
According to a Raj Bhavan communication, Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar at 4:30 pm.
BJP workers are enthused over the visit of Shah, who had set the tone for the election campaign much before the schedule was announced by addressing the party’s first digital rally, but remained conspicuous by his absence during the electioneering.
After his electoral victories in 2010 and 2015, Kumar had taken oath at star-studded ceremonies held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and the common people.
This time, however, it is going to be a much more subdued affair on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, informed sources said that besides Kumar, eight others from the four NDA constituents — BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP — may be sworn in and the Cabinet may be expanded at a later stage.
Those from the JD(U) may include Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Shravan Kumar.
The possible induction of Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who was the assembly Speaker for the past five years, is being seen as an indication of the likelihood of the BJP having struck a hard bargain for the crucial post.
Others expected to be sworn in are Mukesh Sahni, the founding chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has won four seats though Sahni himself lost, and Santosh Suman, whose father Jitan Ram Manjhi is a former chief ministr and the president of Hindustani Awam Morcha.
